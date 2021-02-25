NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Target is expanding its partnership with Apple, launching mini stores within some of their locations in Texas and across the country.

Target says the scaled-down shops will have an expanded assortment of products and will be staffed by employees who have received specialized training from Apple. Customers will still need to visit independent Apple Store for repairs.

In all, 17 mini stores will open in Target locations later this month. The majority of those will be in Texas, with Apple shops inside Target stores in Allen, Hurst, Irving, Austin and San Antonio. More of the mini stores are scheduled to open in additional locations by the end of fall.

In a press release Target vice president Christina Hennington said, “Apple products are popular with Target’s guests, and this new, dedicated shopping experience offers enhanced service and expanded offerings, building on our strength as a go-to destination for electronics.”

Target currently sells Apple merchandise, but the new mini shops will double the company’s footprint inside each store and will include more accessories.