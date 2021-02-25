DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It may be the only positive side effect of last week’s winter storms.

Hundreds of new jobs are available to help repair damage across North Texas.

One company has announced 1,000 job openings in Texas that don’t require technical skills and 650 of those jobs are in Dallas-Fort Worth.

A hiring company called, PeopleReady is looking for storm recovery workers.

By that, they mean people who can help tear out wet carpet or use sledgehammers to demolish damaged walls.

The jobs are short-term running from two weeks to as long as six months and pay $15 an hour.

It’s an opportunity for those still out of work from the pandemic to generate some income while helping those who are dealing with another hardship.

“The winter storms were disastrous to a lot of people to a lot of communities to a lot of families across Dallas,” said David Irwin of PeopleReady. “What we are seeing right now is a spike in demand for specific kind of jobs that are related to cleanup.”

PeopleReady says it’s trying to fill jobs immediately. Click here to see what jobs are available and where.