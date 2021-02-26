COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Judge Chris Hill on Friday rescinded the area’s COVID-19 disaster declaration, but Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders are still in place.
Hill issued the local declaration on March 16, 2020 in response to the pandemic as officials were pondering closures of certain businesses and other guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.
Back in July, Abbott issued a statewide face mask mandate, which superseded any local order. The statewide order is still in effect.
Collin County officials said the disaster declaration being rescinded has no effect on the governor's order in the area.
“Any restrictions that the county may have had in place would have applied only to unincorporated areas of the county, and only if they did not conflict with the Governor’s orders and restriction,” a spokesperson for the county told CBS 11 News.
Although the mask requirement is still in place, Abbott on Thursday said leaders are evaluating orders related to COVID-19 as vaccination efforts continue to increase.
“We’re working right now on evaluating when we’re gonna be able to remove all statewide orders, and we will be making announcements about that pretty soon,” Abbott said on Thursday.