McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney smoke shop employee is in the Collin County Jail charged with murder after a deadly shooting at the shop on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
McKinney Police Officers were called to Smokin’ Glassworks in the 1900 block of Central Expy. just before 10:00 that night by employee Adam Omar, who told them he had shot a man he suspected of stealing.
The victim, 25-year-old Michael Garrett Miller of Irving, was found on the sidewalk in front of the store with a gunshot wound.
Omar, 36, was arrested and taken to jail charged with murder.
His bond is set at $200,000.
No other details have been released.