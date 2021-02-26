FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With a large COVID-19 stimulus bill expected to be passed soon, it looks like Texans are looking most forward to receiving their share.

Geotagged Twitter data in the last 30 days shows Texas as the top state expressing need for new stimulus.

Researchers at Excel solutions company somkea.net, tracked tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about needing another stimulus check (or deposit).

For example, “I need the stimulus check,” “I need the stimulus,” “pass the stimulus,” “need stimulus,” #weneedstimulus, #passthestimulus, #stimuluschecks, etc.

They tracked more than 600,000 tweets.

According to the map, most activity seems to be coming from the southeast, and the southwest, however Texas was the number one state, following the havoc caused by last week’s winter storms.

The top 10 states expressing the need for new stimulus are as follows:

1. Texas

2. Arizona

3. North Carolina

4. Florida

5. Hawaii

6. Nebraska

7. South Carolina

8. California

9. Nevada

10. Oregon

The Twitter data was tracked and mapped out by someka.net using their Excel heat map generators along with trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data.