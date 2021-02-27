DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 570 new COVID-19 cases, along with 10 more deaths.

The number of confirmed cases in the county is now at 245,278, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Of the Saturday cases, 154 are considered probable.

The county has been seeing a lower number of cases recently but Judge Clay Jenkins said this was due to testing efforts being affected by the winter storms and power outages last week.

“The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 7 was 226, but that number was significantly impacted by reduced testing due to the severe weather conditions and power grid collapse in Texas. Next week we should have a better handle on our actual numbers. I am hopeful that based on the number of hospitalizations that we have seen this week, our numbers of new COVID positive cases are continuing to trend down,” Jenkins said.

Ten more deaths were also added, for a total of 2,951 since the pandemic began.

There were 460 patients with COVID-19 in Dallas County hospitals as of Friday, Feb. 26.

In Tarrant County, 645 cases and 13 deaths were reported on Saturday. The county’s totals are now at 241,650 confirmed and probable cases and 2,854 deaths.