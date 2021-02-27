FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Russ Martin, a well-known radio personality in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, was found dead inside his Frisco home early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to his home on Douglas Avenue after a friend of his went to check on him and found him unresponsive.

Martin was pronounced dead at his home. A cause of death has not yet been released.

At this point, police said they do not suspect foul play.

Police are continuing to investigate along with the Collin County Medical Examiner. Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 972.292.6010.

Martin was host of the popular Russ Martin Show on KEGL in the DFW area. He also founded the Russ Martin Show Listeners Foundation, which helps families of fallen officers and firefighters.

During a tribute on KEGL Saturday afternoon, co-host Dan O’Malley said one of the last things Martin did was sign a check from the foundation for $40,000 for the widow of Dallas officer Mitchell Penton, who was killed by a suspected intoxicated driver earlier this month.

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of 97.1 The Eagle’s Russ Martin. He will be dearly missed & we send our deepest condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. We’d love to hear your favorite memory of Russ Martin below. #RIPRussMartin pic.twitter.com/cdGBC1XYY9 — 97.1 The Eagle (@theeagledallas) February 27, 2021

The Ben & Skin Show, which airs before the Russ Martin Show on the weekdays, also released a statement that read: