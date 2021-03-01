DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s been more than a year since 43-year-old Yago Fountain was shot and killed during a robbery in Arlington. Now, police are once again shining a light on the crime in the hopes of finding his killer/killers.

It was almost 10 o’clock at night on February 3, 2020 when Fountain was gunned down in the 2500 block of Sunflower Drive. When officers arrived they found Fountain lying on the ground after being shot several times. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fountain, who was from Tallulah, Louisiana, was in North Texas visiting relatives. Witnesses reported seeing three black males approach him as he was getting into his vehicle and demand money. After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene on foot. Investigators do not believe Fountain was a random target and think his attackers may have known him.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home captured three males in the area shortly before the shooting, who matched suspect clothing descriptions provided to police.

Because of it’s uniqueness, detectives are asking the public to focus on the picture below of a male wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, which has distinctive markings on the back of it.

Arlington police say they remain committed to bringing those involved to justice, but are again making a plea to the public for new information in the case.

Anyone with information the shooting or the suspects is asked to call Detective Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).