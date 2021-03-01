FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Fort Worth say they want to speak to three men and a woman in connection to the fatal shooting of Christopher Rodriguez.
They believe they may know something about the night he died.READ MORE: Hundreds Of Dallas Renters Still Without Water, Payment Due Despite 'Dire Situation'
Rodriguez was shot and killed in the 700 block of Tumbleweed Court on Feb. 23 in West Fort Worth.READ MORE: Students Allowed To Be Picked Up From 2 McKinney Schools That Were On Lockdown; Standoff Continues Nearby
Surveillance video shows the men and woman in a 4-door sedan.MORE NEWS: Texas Public Utilities Commission Chair DeAnn Walker Resigns Following Outcry Over Power Grid Failures
Anyone who recognizes the car or people from the video should call 817.392.4337 with any information.