by Keith Russell | CBS 11

TROPHY CLUB, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Make no mistake. The Byron Nelson Bobcats are all about their “Biz.”

“Biz” as in star sophomore Finley Bizjack.

And you gotta love the Bobcats game.

Scott Curran, the coach at Byron Nelson since the school opened in 2009, has never had a losing season. And now his team is ready for the ultimate test.

Curran says, “We’re not the team that’s just happy to be there. We’re going to win Tuesday. We’re coming ready to play. We’re not excited that we made it this far.”

Tuesday night, March 2, they face a Richardson squad.

Ranked 4th in the state in 6A.

But as Byron Nelson has shown already they won’t be intimidated.

Bizjack says, “Everyone on the team loves the challenge snd we don’t back down from anyone and we’re extremely happy to play against the best.”

Coach Curran explains, “You can call us Cinderella. Underdog it doesn’t matter. I have the utmost confidence in these kids. They’re tough!”

And a team hoping things continue bounce their way.