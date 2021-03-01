Texas Power Company Brazos Electric Files For Bankruptcy Protection After Deadly Winter StormsIt is the largest and oldest power cooperative in Texas and now, after the devastating February winter storms, is filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Officials with Brazos Electric say it was a “financially robust, stable company" before the winter blast hit.

Texans Warned About Hiring Unlicensed Contractors For Winter Storm CleanupTexans are being reminded that the disaster declaration declared after deadly winter storms allows out-of-state and unlicensed contractors to obtain temporary registration and work on damaged properties in the state.

Texas Attorney General Files Suit Against Power Provider GriddyDays after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) shutdown Griddy in Texas, the state attorney general's office has filed suit against the wholesale electricity provider.