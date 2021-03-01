FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It took firefighters less than 15 minutes to get a house fire in the 1800 block of Hathaway Lane under control this weekend.
Frisco Fire Department units arrived on the scene at 12:51 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the attic of a two-story single-family home. Firefighters began an offensive attack and found the fire in the attic. The fire was quickly mitigated and declared under control at 1:02 p.m.
There are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. Utilities are shut off to the residence.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.