DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the first of the month and rent is due.

The Apartment Association of Greater Dallas says across the metro, the number of renters without water services is now down to the hundreds. But for some of those still affected it’s now a dire situation.

“We’re paying rent and living in substandard conditions,” Fort Worth renter Tevin Otis said.

He said for the last two weeks, it’s been one problem after another for his family of four. First when the historic freezing temperatures hit, a pipe burst, flooding his Fort Worth apartment. Then, water services were shut off and haven’t been turned back on since.

“Now, we’re going on 14 days with no water and it’s like you’re supposed to provide for your kids and your family, it’s not fair,” he said.

In an effort to help, The AAGD is still scheduling water deliveries and working with cities and counties to fully restore service.

“We expect full restoration to most of those communities by the end of this week with a handful lingering on into next week,” AAGD President Ian Mattingly said.

If you are one of those tenants still dealing with issues, he has some advice.

“First and foremost, reach out to your property management company of apartment owner and make sure you are telling them you are still without water,” Mattingly said.

Then he recommends:

Reporting issues to the city or county you live in

Check AAGD’s website for current list of resources for renters

Utilize your renter’s insurance policy if you have one

Otis is hoping to move into a temporary unit until repairs are made, but is not optimistic that will happen.

“I feel stuck – I feel defenseless,” he said. “All we’re asking for is to have the basic requirements that we pay for met.”