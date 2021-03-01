CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Autograph, Dallas Mavericks, DFW News, Luka Doncic

(CBSDFW.COM) – At $4.6 million, the most expensive basketball card ever sold is a signed Luka Doncic rookie card featuring the NBA Logoman patch from a game-worn Dallas Mavericks jersey.

Collector Nick Fiorello bought the 1-of-1 card on Feb.28, which is second in all time in sports cards to a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card that sold for $5.2 million. It was first sold for $2.8 million in April of 2018. It then became the largest known sale of all time in January of 2021 when Rob Gough purchased it for $5.2 million, according to actionnetwork.com.

READ MORE: 'Shocked By Their Failure To Respond,' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Calls For Resignations Of PUC Chair And ERCOT CEO

Number three on the coveted list isa 2009 Mike Trout Superfractor that sold for $3.9 million. It’s followed by a Honus Wagner 1909-11 T206, which sold for $3.7 million to real estate mogul Kurt Rappaport back in December.

Doncic is the Slovenian-born star who was the favorite to win MVP entering the season but ended up finishing fourth in 2020.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Some May See Even More Money From Potential Economic Relief Package

 

 

MORE NEWS: Plano Native, Brandon Lloyd 1 Of 4 In NASA's Newest, Elite Flight Director Class

 

CBSDFW.com Staff