DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Detectives in Dallas are searching for a man and woman who are suspects in the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station on Feb. 28.
The victim was shot just before 5 a.m. at the Murphy Express Gas Station located at 12505 E. Northwest Highway. He was last seen with a heavy-set white female (pictured) from the Budget Inn Motel located at 12425 E. Northwest Highway before he was killed.
Police said the suspects frequent the area and are possibly staying at the homeless camp behind Murphy's Gas Station or surrounding motels.
Both are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who recognizes the pictured individuals is asked to please contact Det. Montenegro at (214) 283.4801 or e.montenegro@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information. Call them at (214) 373.TIPS.