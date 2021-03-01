NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — For the first time since the pandemic, all 270 Apple Stores in the United States are open for business.

Apple reopened its last closed U.S. locations in Texas — around Dallas, Houston and San Antonio — on Monday. The delay was caused by deadly winter storms.

Some stores are open for walk-in customers, others are offering in-store shopping by appointment, and a select number are only open for pickup of online orders.

It was on March 13 when Apple announced it was closing all its stores outside China because of the spreading coronavirus pandemic. Initially the closing were only scheduled through March 27, but with the rise in positive U.S. cases and death toll the lockdown spanned much longer.

There are about a dozen Apple stores around the world that are still closed — 12 in France and 2 in Brazil. Two stores in Mexico are slated to reopen on March 2.