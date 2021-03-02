FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Capital Murder indictments were issued against Andrew Joseph Vandermeer and Lamont Cousins for a triple homicide inside the building of a used car lot last December.

Cousins was arrested a day after the killings on Dec. 15.

The next day, Vandermeer was arrested.

The shooting happened at Bill’s Auto Sales at 4230 Benbrook Hwy.

Police said they found Virginia Lewis, 65, shot to death inside the building, but no one else was there.

Then on Tuesday, Dec. 15, police said they found “two additional deceased victims from this case” in an abandoned building in Palo Pinto County where detectives found additional evidence. Those victims were identified as the owner of Bill’s Auto Sales, Clayton R. Turrentine and employee, Veronica Del Jones. Police said they were also killed inside the used car dealership.

According to the arrest affidavit, Cousins had a disagreement with Turrentine over a vehicle Cousins sold him. But the vehicle had a lien on it and it was repossessed.

Vandermeer told detectives Cousins called him to come to Bill’s Auto Sales the night of the killings. When he got there, he said he saw a man and woman on a couch bleeding, but alive. Vandermeer said Cousins told him to tie them up with rope… and he did.

Vandermmer further explained that Cousins told him to stop at an old abandoned building where Cousins took Turentine out of the truck and into the building and shot him.

Cousins then took Jones out of the truck and shot her as well, believing he killed her too, according to the arrest affidavit.