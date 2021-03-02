DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — CBS 11 News reported in August 2020 that the defense team for Amber Guyger, the Dallas police officer who gunned down Botham Jean inside his own apartment, had asked an appeals court to overturn her murder conviction. A court date for that appeal has now been set.
It was in 2019 when Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing her neighbor, Jean, as he sat on his sofa eating ice cream.
Guyger claimed she mistook the 26-year-old accountant's apartment for her own.
In the appeal, lawyers for the former police officer — who was fired from the department nearly 3 weeks after the shooting — cite insufficient evidence to prove she committed murder and instead are asking that she be found guilty of criminally negligent homicide. The later charge is normally punishable by no more than two years in jail.
A judge will hear the case on April 27.