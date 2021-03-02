DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 526 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Tuesday, March 2.

Of those, 364 are confirmed cases and 162 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 246,310 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 35,371 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 3,018 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 25 more were reported Tuesday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins used that grim milestone of more than 3,000 deaths in responding to Texas fully reopening and removing all COVID-19 restrictions next week.

“Today, on the day that we report 25 additional deaths pushing our death toll here in Dallas County above 3000 in less than a year from our first Covid-19 case, Governor Abbott held a press conference to say that he will remove the state orders he previously enacted, including the mandatory mask mandate, to protect you and those you care about from Covid-19.

I strongly urge everyone to focus on what doctors, facts and science say will keep you safe from Covid-19. Your first line of defense is to mask up, wash your hands frequently, maintain at least six foot distance from people outside your home, avoid crowds, and forego get-togethers. Secondarily, everyone who is eligible for a vaccine should register in as many places as they’re willing to drive and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Now is not the time to lose our resolve in the battle against COVID. The Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation estimates that we can reach herd immunity by June if, as a community, we can continue the same level of compliance for safety measures, including masking, and if the state stops diverting shots from Dallas and Tarrant counties so that we can average giving out 66,000 shots per week, starting last week, in Dallas County.

If we fail to do those things it will take longer and the cost of that will be both sickness and death in people and billions in lost productivity for our economy. Don’t lose your resolve to continue the small sacrifices of patriotism to keep our community and our country strong. Together, we will defeat COVID,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and 92,445 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

Dallas County is currently administering second doses but has received an allotment of first doses for distribution this week.

The additional deaths reported Tuesday include following:

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital Emergency Department and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

