DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives have arrested Adepegda Olantunde, 28, in connection to the fatal shooting of a man at Terry Street in Dallas.
The victim was killed the night of March 1. Police found him deceased, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Olantunde was arrested and was transported to the Dallas County Jail, where he was charged with murder. A magistrate will set his bond.
Police have yet to identify the victim. They’re asking anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, at 214.283.4804 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.