DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Stars said they will stay status quo with their current philosophies regarding fans attending games, following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement he was lifting COVID-19 restrictions statewide and businesses could go back to 100% capacity.

At this time, the maximum amount of fans allowed at American Airlines Center for Stars home games is 4,200.

Fans will still be required to wear masks inside the AAC for games.

“The Stars expect to have many conversations moving forward regarding the situation – the conversations will include the NHL, local leaders and medical experts,” a team spokesperson told CBS 11 Sports.

The Dallas Mavericks told CBS 11 Sports, “There are no plans in place to operate at 100% capacity. Fans are still required to wear face coverings for upcoming games.”

Mavs owner Mark Cuban later added in an email, “We still have to stick to NBA and city and county ordinances. We will be slowly increasing our attendance as we are allowed. And we will still require masks.”

A spokesperson for the Texas Rangers told CBS 11 Sports, “The Governor just made the announcement. We need to review the executive order and see where we are at.”

The Rangers are in Surprise, Arizona for Spring Training.

The first games at Globe Life Field are exhibition games on March 29 and March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Rangers first regular season home game at Globe Life Field is on Monday, April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.