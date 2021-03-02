TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury returned a capital murder indictment Tuesday for Dorian Ray Woodard in the killing of store clerk Jordan Hightower.

Hightower was shot and killed as he worked behind the counter at E-Z Mart on East Bardin Road on the early morning of Sunday, Jan. 17.

“Hours after learning that my son was brutally murdered for no reason, I’m not filled with hatred… I’m filled with hurt and I’m filled with pain,” Hightower’s father, Walter Hightower, said on Sunday.

Police released surveillance images and video of the night that showed Woodard firing at least eight rounds at the 31-year-old without saying anything. Police said he then stole several items and fled the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, at around 3:30 a.m., two people entered the store and saw Hightower struggling, but they didn’t try to help.

“It’s very horrific… the lack of humanity and sanctity of life,” said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones at the time.

Another customer walked into the store about an hour and a half later, found Hightower unresponsive and called 911, police said.

Police said they received a tip through Crime Stoppers that Woodard told people he shot the victim and stole tobacco and snacks. That tipster and another were able to help police identify Woodard as the suspect in the surveillance video. Both also helped police determine that the suspect lived at his father’s apartment.

“He wanted a family and he wanted so many things, and [the suspect] needs to pay for what he did… people can’t just take people away like that and not have consequences,” Hightower’s wife, Kristin Reynolds said.