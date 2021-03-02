AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the capture of a Most Wanted Fugitive out of Texarkana.

Wanted for murder, Marques Jujuan Thompson, 20, is back in custody after law enforcement captured him on Feb. 23, in Texarkana, according to a press release from DPS.

Thompson was wanted since Aug. 2020, when he violated his probation and absconded from his last known Texarkana address. Since then, Thompson was implicated as a suspect in multiple shootings, including a fatal one on Jan. 12, 2021, in Texarkana. He was wanted for murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, battery, stalking/intimidation and a probation violation.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.