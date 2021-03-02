FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With so much job loss during the coronavirus pandemic many people report not just looking for new jobs, but in many cases new careers altogether.

Administrators at DeVry University, on the Irving Campus, say they have a few suggestions for hot careers that are in demand right now and could serve as a great option for someone looking to pivot.

Christopher Myrben is the Center Dean at DeVry’s Irving Campus.

He says tech jobs have been, and will stay popular. “Software development — it continues to be one of the hottest fields. Programing and coding skills are great to have to enter this profession.”

Myrben added, “Big data such as data science, and math science occupations is expected to grow on a national level.”

These are the kind of careers that Myrben says you can train for at DeVry University.

He says for starters you can earn a certificate degree just to get you in the door and working.

Myrben adds, “This way the students can say plan out for the bachelor’s degree starting with a certificate that can stack into an associates, that can then stack into a bachelor’s degree. It doesn’t take any longer to take each of those steps and earing credentials along the way and opening up new opportunities.”

Experts in these fields say the needs spawned by the pandemic prove tech jobs are needed now and in the future.

Myrben said, “Short term commitments in the area of cyber security again software programming or data analytics are really the hottest skills.”

Click here to learn more.