ITASCA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl from Itasca.
According to DPS, 15-year-old Lori Johnson was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 in the 100 Block of Beard St.
Authorities believe Johnson is with her girlfriend, Joanna Barrientos, 18.
Johnson ran away last week.
They say the suspect has a “propensity for violence, a history of running from police and now has active felony warrants.”
Johnson is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds.
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Lori Johnson from Itasca, TX, on 03/02/2021 pic.twitter.com/MRiNi5wbTs
— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 2, 2021
She may be wearing an oversized hoodie or T-shirt, torn/ripped jeans. She has braces on her teeth and two lines cut in left eyebrow.
The suspect is 18-year-old Joanna Barrientos.
Barrientos is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds.
Barrientos' front, sides, and back of hairline are shaved and she has two lines cut in left eyebrow.
Itasca is about 57 miles southwest of Dallas.