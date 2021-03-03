ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington are searching for suspects who set off fireworks inside The Parks Mall last weekend, causing “a tremendous amount of fear and panic of an active shooter.”

Police responded to the mall on Saturday, Feb. 27, due to an incident happening inside. Police said there were concerns that a shooting had taken place and that shoppers were panicking in the area and on social media.

Police Chief Al Jones quelled those rumors at around 6:30 p.m., saying that fireworks had gone off and that there was no active shooter.

Remember last Saturday at Parks Mall when someone thought it would be funny if they set fireworks off? Here are images of the 3 suspects (late teens/early 20s) Call us if you know them They will be held accountable. People thought it was a shooting! READ MORE: Dallas County Reports 5 New Cases Of More Contagious COVID-19 Variant B.1.1.7 817-469-TIPS

817-459-6080 pic.twitter.com/OHmIPP5VZq — Chief Al Jones (@ChiefArlington) March 3, 2021

Now, police have released surveillance images of three suspects who are believed to be connected to the incident. The suspects are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s.

“They will be held accountable. People thought it was a shooting!” Jones said in a tweet.

“This was ridiculous and caused a tremendous amount of fear and panic of an active shooter,” Arlington Lt. Chris Cook added.