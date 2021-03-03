CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Early Wednesday morning police in Carrollton asked for help finding a 10-year-old girl who was discovered to be missing after her mother was found murdered. At 11:00 a.m. police reported that Rosemary Lee Singer had been found safe.

Rosemary was found with her father, Ronald Lee Singer, who is the ex-husband of Rosemary’s mother — Maria Romero Ramos.

According to police, Singer traveled with the girl through southern Dallas into the city of Red Oak. Investigators say as a result of information gathered from the Amber Alert Singer and Rosemary were both found in a motel in Red Oak.

“We had the best possible outcome occur,” Carrollton police Chief Derick Miller said at a press conference. “This is an example of society coming together to include law enforcement in the North Texas region, and also the media and most importantly the citizens of our city and the citizens of greater Dallas.”

Ramos, 45, was found dead by her roommate in the 1900 block of East Hebron Parkway at 1:00 a.m. on March 3. Officials have not said how she was killed.

A statement from Carrollton police said, in part, “With the help of Red Oak Police Department and Dallas Police Department, we have located Rosemary and Ronald Stinger. The child is safe and her father now charged with murdering her mother.”

Ronald Singer, who has ties to Hillsboro Texas, was believed to have been driving his ex-wife’s vehicle — a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV. As of this posting, he was being transported back to Carrollton where Chief Miller said murder chares would be filed with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office.

When he was ultimately found in Red Oak police said Singer, 35, was taken into custody without incident.

As for Rosemary Singer’s wellbeing Chief Miller said, “We have no indications that she’s been injured.” The girl is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

In addition to Carrollton police, the FBI Dallas Field Office, Dallas police and Red Oak police assisted in the case.