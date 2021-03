DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a homicide in which a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, March 3, in his own backyard.

Southeast Patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 1:20 a.m. at 1521 Elk Creek Road.

The victim was identified as Jason Izaguirre, 20.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

There is no word on the suspect at this point.

The investigation is ongoing, and the motive is unknown at this time.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or by email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com