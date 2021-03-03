DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The mask mandate in Texas will be lifted on Wednesday, March 10, but that won’t affect current operations at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and Trinity Metro.

Both DART and Trinity Metro said Wednesday they will still require masks on or at anything regarding the two public transportation companies, including buses, trains, platforms and stations. This also includes the Trinity Railway Express trains.

The companies said requirements will stay in line with guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on public transportation. The CDC says all passengers and personnel must wear face masks or coverings, per federal law.

“Refusing to wear a mask, unless exempted or excluded under the CDC guidelines, is a violation of federal law and failure to comply will result in denial of boarding or removal, and passengers may be subject to federal penalties,” DART said in a news release.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he was lifting the statewide mask mandate and allowing all businesses to operate at 100%. He cited lower COVID-19 hospitalization rates, increases in recoveries and continued vaccination efforts as reasons for choosing to lift his executive orders. The mask mandate has been in place since July 2020.