PITTSBURGH (KDKA-TV) — According to a new warning from doctors, there are two devices people depend on that should never be near each other.

The warning relates to pacemakers and the iPhone 12, which contains electromagnetic technology and more magnets than previous models.

Dr. Krishna Kancharla, a cardiologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, told KDKA-TV, “It can inhibit an important treatment for the patient if it’s left there a long duration.”

According to Dr. Kancharla, pacemakers respond to magnetic force. “If you place a magnet on the pacemaker, the pacemaker will slightly increase its heart rate and speed up the heart a little bit,” he said.

And it can temporarily deactivate the defibrillator, meaning people can miss a life-saving shock if the heart malfunctions. That’s why Apple recommends keeping your iPhone 12 and similar electronics at least six inches away from some medical devices and 12 inches away while charging wirelessly.

Dr. Kancharla recommends using the cell phone on the opposite side of your medical device and not storing it in your chest pocket. Dr. Kancharla said people with pacemakers should consult their doctor before upgrading electronics.

He said while possible, a negative outcome from this is rare because you would be having a heart malfunction at the same time your iPhone is near your pacemaker.