COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler out of College Station.

Police said Adeline Paige Welch, 3, was last seen on Wednesday, March 3 around 10:30 p.m., in the 1800 block of Treehouse Trail.

She was wearing pink jeans and a white shirt.

College Station Police said the child’s mother, Maranda Nicole Nichols, 30, was last seen with Adeline Wednesday night.

Police said their last possible known location was in the Dallas Fort Worth area early Thursday morning.

‼We have requested activation of an AMBER Alert for 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch, abducted from Treehouse Trail in College Station. Adeline is 3-ft tall, weighs 26 lbs, has blonde hair & blue eyes, last seen wearing pink jeans, white shirt w/ buttons on collar. pic.twitter.com/HFfk6IZX7D — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 4, 2021

They are believed to be in a 2006 Toyota Highlander, white in color, with Texas LP MWS8187 with a “Princess on Board” sticker on the back window.

Nichols does not have full legal custody of Adeline.

The toddler suffers from medical conditions that place her in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Police said they found the life sustaining medical equipment and medication she requires at the residence in the 1500 block of Holleman in College Station.

Adeline is 3′ and 26 lbs.

Nichols is 5′ 110 lbs, has green eyes and is bald or wearing an unknown color wig.

Anyone who might be able to assist in this effort is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.