DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall made a statement late Thursday night, March 4, following the capital murder arrest of Officer Bryan Riser.

“Please join me in congratulating the investigating officers who delivered the evidence to formally charge Bryan Riser. Riser was first identified as a person-of-interest in 2019. Working alongside the Dallas County’s District Attorney’s office, we determined there was not enough evidence to charge him at that time,” said Hall.

She explained the reason no action was ever taken against Riser is because it could have compromised the investigation.

“DPD Special Investigations Unit, in collaboration with the FBI, recommended not placing Riser on Administrative Leave. Taking that action could have compromised the investigation. If Riser had known he was a person-of-interest, DPD might not have been able to bring justice to the families today, and that’s the most important thing. It took persistence and months of dedication to accomplish, and the people of Dallas are safer because of it,” Hall said.

Riser is charged with two counts of capital murder.

The 13-year veteran has worked for the department since August 2008 and is currently assigned to the South-Central patrol division.

Although Riser is in custody, he is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

In 2017, Riser was arrested for a misdemeanor charge of assault family violence causing bodily injury.