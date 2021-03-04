DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks are now accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment for tickets and merchandise as they continue adoption efforts of cryptocurrency.

The team has been allowing Bitcoin payments for almost two years through the Bitpay service.

According to the Mavericks, cryptocurrency payments allow for more expansion into international markets “where accepting credit cards is not practical while reducing high fees and increasing payment transparency and efficiency.”

“The Mavericks have decided to accept Dogecoin as payment for Mavs tickets and merchandise for one very important, earth shattering reason, because we can! Because we can, we have chosen to do so. We have chosen to do so because sometimes in business you have to do things that are fun, engaging and hopefully generate a lot of PR. So we will take Dogecoin, today, tomorrow and possibly forever more. For those of you who would like to learn more about Dogecoin we strongly encourage you to talk to your teenagers who are on TikTok and ask them about it. They will be able to explain it all to you,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said.

Dogecoin, which started as a joke, entered the market in 2013. Its price soared earlier this year and it began making headlines thanks in part to Reddit users and high-profile personalities like Elon Musk.