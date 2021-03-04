PLNAO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD and the city’s police department are investigating bullying allegations involving students at Haggard Middle School.

While district officials and the police have not released further confirmed details regarding the investigation, various posts with allegations have been spreading across social media.

One of the posts that police are investigating alleges students using racists remarks and causing physical harm toward a Black student.

“The Plano ISD administration is aware of recent bullying allegations, and is working with the campus and local law enforcement to actively investigate the matter. Our district does not tolerate or condone bullying or harassing behavior, and is taking prompt and remedial action to address concerns,” the district said in a statement.

District officials said they first received a report on Tuesday, March 2, about an incident that occurred off-campus and was not school-related.

“Plano ISD intends to fully comply with applicable state and federal laws and regulations as well as Board Policies in this regard,” the district added in a statement. “Plano ISD prioritizes student safety and welfare and, in this regard, the district is taking prompt action to address the concerns and the student’s needs.”