PLNAO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD and the city’s police department are investigating bullying allegations involving students at Haggard Middle School.
While district officials and the police have not released further confirmed details regarding the investigation, various posts with allegations have been spreading across social media.READ MORE: North Texas Salon Owner Gives Clients Option On Masks, Says She'll 'Continue To Wear Mine'
One of the posts that police are investigating alleges students using racists remarks and causing physical harm toward a Black student.READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Opens At Potter's House In Dallas
“The Plano ISD administration is aware of recent bullying allegations, and is working with the campus and local law enforcement to actively investigate the matter. Our district does not tolerate or condone bullying or harassing behavior, and is taking prompt and remedial action to address concerns,” the district said in a statement.
District officials said they first received a report on Tuesday, March 2, about an incident that occurred off-campus and was not school-related.MORE NEWS: 'No Business Wearing This Uniform,' Dallas Police Officer Bryan Riser Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Of Capital Murder
“Plano ISD intends to fully comply with applicable state and federal laws and regulations as well as Board Policies in this regard,” the district added in a statement. “Plano ISD prioritizes student safety and welfare and, in this regard, the district is taking prompt action to address the concerns and the student’s needs.”