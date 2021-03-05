FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews in Fort Worth battled a fire Friday evening that sent one person to the hospital and destroyed at least 24 units at an apartment complex.
The fire happened at a complex near Vickery and Bryant Irvin in the southwestern area of the city.
The department tweeted an image of flames coming from the complex that showed units having been destroyed.
The department tweeted an image of flames coming from the complex that showed units having been destroyed.
— Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) March 6, 2021
Officials said one person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
The fire appeared to be extinguished by 10:30 p.m., with crews working to put out hotspots.