DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of children previously reported missing have been recovered in an operation led by the North Texas Trafficking Task Force (NTTTF). In all, 31 children were located.
In early February, the Homeland Security-lead NTTTF conducted a joint law-enforcement operation to locate the missing children reported through the National Crime Information Center database and law enforcement agencies.
“While this joint operation lasted approximately 30 days, HSI Dallas will continue working relentlessly to identify & recover missing children who become vulnerable to human traffickers,” said HSI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Ryan L. Spradlin.
During the operation, NTTTF analysts and special agents discovered that six of the missing children were considered high risk of being sex trafficked, five were runaways located away from their primary residence. The remaining 20 children were returned home or address of record.
The NTTTF, with assistance from the HSI Dallas Victim Coordinator and DFW area non-government organizations, assists in rescuing trafficking victims.
Multiple organizations were a part of the multi-agency operation including: The Arlington Police Department, Colleyville Police Department, Dallas Police Department, Dallas County District Attorney's Office, Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Fort Worth Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the top five locations across the nation for criminal arrests for human trafficking.