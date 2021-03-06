DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver who was possibly intoxicated and had at least one child in his vehicle caused a crash that left another driver dead in Dallas Saturday morning, police say.
The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Joaquin and Ferguson Road.READ MORE: Dallas County Sees Fifth Deadliest Week To COVID-19, 'Good Trends' In Hospitalizations
Police say a Chevy Tahoe, which had five people inside, crashed into the driver’s side of a Ford F-150 at the intersection, causing the F-150 to leave the roadway and come to rest in the front yard of a home. The driver of the F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Arrest Of Dallas Officer For Capital Murder A Blow To Trust Within Community
Police say the Tahoe also left the roadway and crashed into another nearby home. The driver and a 10-year-old child were both transported to a hospital to treat injuries. The child may have suffered a broken arm, according to police.
The driver of the Tahoe is being investigated for possible intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges, police say.MORE NEWS: Police: Man Stabbed To Death While Walking To His Car From His Business In Richardson
The identities of those involved have not yet been released.