DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver who was possibly intoxicated and had at least one child in his vehicle caused a crash that left another driver dead in Dallas Saturday morning, police say.

The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Joaquin and Ferguson Road.

Police say a Chevy Tahoe, which had five people inside, crashed into the driver’s side of a Ford F-150 at the intersection, causing the F-150 to leave the roadway and come to rest in the front yard of a home. The driver of the F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Tahoe also left the roadway and crashed into another nearby home. The driver and a 10-year-old child were both transported to a hospital to treat injuries. The child may have suffered a broken arm, according to police.

The driver of the Tahoe is being investigated for possible intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges, police say.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.