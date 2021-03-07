CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Brandon Power, DFW News, McKinney, Michael Parker Jr, Shooting

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An arrest has been made after a 27-year-old man was found dead in an apartment in McKinney by a gunshot that came from another unit, police say.

Police say they responded to a call at around 5 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Grassmere Lane.

READ MORE: Texas Restaurant Threatened With ICE Calls For Not Ending Mask Policy, Owner Says

An investigation revealed the victim, Brandon Power, was hit by a bullet that came from a neighboring apartment, according to police.

READ MORE: Texas Rapper Corey 'Chuck Trill' Detiege Killed In Shooting On Georgia Interstate

Police say they arrested Michael Parker, Jr., 22, and booked him into the Collin County Jail on a manslaughter charge. His bond is set at $200,000.

MORE NEWS: Manhunt Underway For Man Who Allegedly Killed Girlfriend At Garland Apartment Complex

Anyone who may have further information is asked to call police at 972.547.2771.

CBSDFW.com Staff