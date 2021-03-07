MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An arrest has been made after a 27-year-old man was found dead in an apartment in McKinney by a gunshot that came from another unit, police say.
Police say they responded to a call at around 5 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Grassmere Lane.
An investigation revealed the victim, Brandon Power, was hit by a bullet that came from a neighboring apartment, according to police.
Police say they arrested Michael Parker, Jr., 22, and booked him into the Collin County Jail on a manslaughter charge. His bond is set at $200,000.
Anyone who may have further information is asked to call police at 972.547.2771.