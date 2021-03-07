CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend with her two children nearby at an apartment complex Saturday evening.

Police say they responded to a complex in the 2900 block of West Walnut at around 9 p.m. and located two children who were crying and asking for help.

The children’s mother, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds but was later pronounced dead.

Police say they identified her boyfriend, 40-year-old Rodrigo Roman Villareal, as the suspect in her murder. They believe he left the apartment in a blue Mazda 6 with an Illinois license plate P393720.

Rodrigo Roman Villareal (Source: Garland Police Department)

A motive for the shooting is unknown as police continue to investigate. Anyone who may have information on Villareal is asked to call police at 972.485.4840.

Garland Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest. They can be reached at 972.272.8477.

