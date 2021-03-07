DALLAS (AP) — Texas health officials reported more than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, along with 84 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Texas Department State Health Services reported 1,805 new confirmed cases of the virus and another 615 probable cases. Health officials estimated there were more than 137,00 active cases of the virus in Texas Sunday.

Texas has reported more than 2.3 millions total cases of COVID-19 and 44,451 fatalities. The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get sick don’t show symptoms.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has ticked down in recent weeks, hitting 4,721 Saturday, the most recent day for which state data is available.

Over the past week, more than one in eight coronavirus tests have come back positive in Texas, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The data show more than 8% of Texans are fully vaccinated against the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.

