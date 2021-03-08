DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Toby Shook, the attorney for the Dallas Police officer charged with capital murder, said Bryan Riser says he’s innocent and was “blindsided” by the charges against him.

Shook represented Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, who was found guilty of murder in 2019, and now has Officer Riser as a client.

Shook said he spoke to the officer who remains in jail on $5 million bond and said he’s convinced Riser has been set up by violent criminals.

Shook said Riser even recently had an off duty security job at a school. He calls that a clear indication that the evidence against Riser is weak.

“Why would you let a person you suspected of being a part of a capital murder be right around every day with a badge and a gun and arrest people,” said Shook. “It makes no sense.”

Riser, 36, was arrested Thursday, March 4 and accused of having offered to pay three people to kidnap and kill 31-year-old Liza Saenz and 61-year-old Albert Douglas in 2017.

Douglas was reported missing and his body hasn’t been found, while Saenz’s body was was pulled from a Dallas river, with several bullet wounds, that March.

Three men were charged with capital murder in Saenz’s killing and one of them came forward and implicated Riser in 2019.

The motive for the killings and Riser’s connection to the victims remain unclear.

“He’s told me emphatically that he’s innocent, not guilty of these allegations,” said Shook. “Their case is based on convicted violent criminals, convicted of murder, convicted of aggravated robbery. They are not credible people.”

Shook said Riser is very upset, stressed out and wants to clear his name.