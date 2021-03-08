DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 500 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Monday, March 8.

Of those, 424 are confirmed cases and 76 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 247,974 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 36,536 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 3,149 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness, after 27 more deaths were announced Monday.

“One notable death is a Dallas resident in her 20s who had no underlying conditions and was found dead at home,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “This is a grim reminder of the importance of taking precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Please wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash hands frequently, avoid crowds and forego get-togethers. To the extent possible, if you can use safer alternatives like online shopping as well as outdoor exercise and dining, it is still very advisable.”

Nine cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County.

One was hospitalized and five had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 8 was 452, which is a rate of 17.2 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 12.1% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 8 (week ending 2/27/21).

During the past 30 days, there were 2,668 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 553 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County.

An additional death of a teacher’s assistant in a Dallas County K-12 school from COVID-19 was confirmed this past week.

A total of 466 children in Dallas County under 18 years of age have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, including 37 patients diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C).

More than 80% of reported MIS-C cases in Dallas have occurred in children who are Hispanic or Latino or Black.

“We continue to vaccinate more people each day and today 5,400 people will receive their one and done Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Fair Park. Tomorrow at Fair Park, we will resume Pfizer first doses for somewhere between 5,000 and 5,500 people. Also, each day we give approximately 3,000 Moderna second doses to people who got their first shot at Fair Park. These activities are playing out on the smaller scale at many locations throughout the Metroplex as more and more people are vaccinated. If you have not yet been vaccinated, register in as many places as you are willing to drive. Even if you do not qualify under categories 1A and 1, as more categories open up, you will already be registered and hopefully be one of the first people in your categories and be offered a vaccine,” said Judge Jenkins.

The deaths reported Monday include the following:

– A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been hospitalized.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Balch Springs. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.