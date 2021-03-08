CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, DFW Sports, NFL, quarterback

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms on a new contract with quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday, March 8.

The team said further information and details will be released at a formal press announcement on Wednesday.

Multiple sports media sources are reporting it’s a four-year-deal worth around $160 million with a guarantee of $126 million.

There was concern if the Cowboys didn’t sign Prescott to a long-term deal, he would leave as a free agent after playing one more year for Dallas under the franchise tag.

The deal comes less than 24 hours before the franchise tag deadline.

Had Prescott played on a second franchise tag this year, his salary would have been around $37 million.

CBSDFW.com Staff