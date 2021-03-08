IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man whose body was found Saturday, March 6 in the Trinity River on the shoreline of the Irving Golf Course.
Guided by a police helicopter, Irving and Dallas Fire personnel worked together to recover the man.
Police said the man was white or Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, 5-10 to 6-2 and 173 to 220 pounds. He had several tattoos: “God Forgive Me” on his back, “Brenda” on his right shoulder, “Joubert” on his left shoulder, “SMC” on his right forearm and an unreadable tattoo on the left side of his chest.
The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected, police said Monday.
Anyone with information should contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) or submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.
