PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Joe Biden will make his first primetime address later this week to mark roughly the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden will deliver remarks on Thursday to discuss the pain Americans have experienced over the last year.

CBS News Correspondent Nancy Cordes tweeted about the address at the White House press briefing on Monday.

As states continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccination plans, the Centers for Disease Control released new information for people who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC says vaccinated people can gather with those at low risk for the coronavirus without masks but should still cover their faces in public. The long-awaited guidance from the CDC begins the process of providing clarity to Americans anxious to learn how the nation will begin returning to normalcy as vaccinations ramp up.

Under the guidelines, fully vaccinated people could gather in groups without masks or social distancing. Vaccinated people could also come together in the same way with people considered at low risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting a healthy child and grandchildren.

The release comes as more than 30 million Americans have completed their COVID-19 regimens, with tens of millions more set to reach that milestone this month.

The CDC says people are not considered “fully vaccinated” until two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

