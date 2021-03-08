WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — The Senate approved President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Saturday, directing a third round of stimulus checks to most Americans.
The bill will return to the House for final approval, given that the Senate and House versions of the relief bill have some differences, and then head to Mr. Biden for his signature. After the bill is signed into law, the IRS could begin delivering the checks.
