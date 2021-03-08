Texas House Unveils Priority Electricity Reforms; Bipartisan Legislation Protects Grid, Infrastructure, Ratepayers House Speaker Dade Phelan announced the first phase of the House's legislative reforms to protect consumers and strengthen the state's electric grid after last week's marathon hearings.

Deadly Winter Storms Just Latest Disaster To Befall The Needy In TexasThe winter storms that began on Valentine's Day in Texas, which experts say may have caused billions in damage, is just the latest disaster in recent years to disproportionately affect communities of color and poor residents in the state.