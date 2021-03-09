Dallas Police Thank Dallas Firefighters For Having Their Backs During Recent CrisesThe Dallas Police Association handed out its courage awards to six Dallas firefighters credited with saving the lives of two officers who were shot last month.

4 minutes ago

After 50 Years In Law Enforcement, Richardson Police Chief Jim Spivey RetiringChief Spivey began his career with the City of Richardson in 1995 when he was hired as a Captain and was appointed Richardson Chief of Police in August 2009.

5 minutes ago

Internal Report Says There's 'No Racist Intent' Behind UT 'Eyes of Texas' School SongThe racial injustice protests of 2020 forced the University of Texas to confront one of its longest traditions. Some student athletes are pushing UT to drop its school song -- “The Eyes of Texas” -- calling it racist.

10 minutes ago