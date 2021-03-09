(CBS) – Stephen Colbert looks back at a year in quarantine with a special episode of A Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Friday, March 12th from 11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT on CBS and streaming with Paramount+. The special Friday night episode of A Late Show will mark the one-year anniversary of the production’s last show from the Ed Sullivan Theater, which found Colbert delivering his monologue and interviewing his guest Dr. Sanjay Gupta in an empty theater with only the show’s staff and crew in the audience.

Colbert will welcome Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as his guest for the night. This will be Dr. Fauci’s first “Late Show” appearance.

A Late Show has been producing episodes remotely since March 16th, 2020, when Colbert became the first late night host to return to the air and broadcast from home, delivering his monologue from his bathtub. Since then, the show has moved its remote production capabilities to South Carolina and back to the offices of the Ed Sullivan Theater building. To date, A Show has produced 167 episodes remotely since leaving the theater, 13 of them live.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights from 11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT. Check your local listings for more information.