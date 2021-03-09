AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday night, March 9, declared the correction of any billing errors related to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) as an emergency item for the 87th Legislative Session.
Electricity bills skyrocketed for customers on variable rate electricity plans during the winter storms that brought the coldest temperatures most of Texas had seen in decades last month.
“The emergency item includes any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices,” the brief news release said.
Customers of Griddy, a variable rate electricity provider which was shut down by ERCOT following the winter storms, saw their bills go sky-high.
At times during the frigid blast in mid-February, Griddy customers were paying $9 a kilowatt, compared to the $0.11 many fixed rate consumers were paying.
When prices peaked, Griddy sent out emails and recorded voice messages encouraging its customers to leave, but many couldn’t get do that quickly enough.