AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — She was a Texas utility regulator appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott and Monday she became the second to resign after the deadly February blackouts that left millions without electricity or heat for days.
The state’s Public Utility Commission said in a terse statement that Commissioner Sherry Botkin was stepping down immediately. She is the second commissioner to leave, joining former Chairwoman DeAnn Walker, who resigned last week.READ MORE: Teenager Jalynn Lester Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of Don-Yeah Hill, 17
The commission is responsible for regulating the Texas power grid and is under intensifying scrutiny following one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history. More than 4 million customers lost electricity in subfreezing temperatures, and the winter storm and resulting outages are blamed for more than 50 deaths.READ MORE: Internal Report Says There's 'No Racist Intent' Behind UT 'Eyes of Texas' School Song
Botkin joins a growing list of energy regulators and leaders who have resigned or lost their job in the wake of the blackouts. Last week, the head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas was fired. CEO Bill Magness was making more than $800,000 in compensation.
Arthur D’Andrea, who was promoted to succeed Walker in the PUC chair, is the lone remaining commissioner.MORE NEWS: Government Documents: Record Number Of Unaccompanied Children In Border Patrol Custody
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)