by Keith Russell | CBS 11

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As UNT’s Zachary Simmons rounds out his college career, he says he couldn’t have done it without his number one fan.

The Mean Green senior says “even though she’s put in some tough situations, she always finds a way it seems like.”

Zach’s mother admits it stunk that I was a single mom and we had our hardships but I always knew my biggest two cheerleaders were my children.”

Never was Zach as big a cheerleader for his mom, Kathy than this past summer when she was diagnosed with uterine cancer.

As Zach tells “it really hit me a different type of way.”

Kathy follows with “Zach’s my big baby. I knew it wouldn’t go over well. Even when I had my last chemo we were out in the parking lot shooting confetti and partying, he was sobbing here at the PIT (UNT’s home arena) because he was at practice.”

Now with her cancer in remission, Zach will continue to lean on his best friend on and off the court.

As for the special bond between mother and son, Zach says children should always “sit back and really appreciate all the things they went through for you to be here.”

Kathy says “that bond I would hope it’s never gonna breakable, and with Zach, I really believe that’s how it is.”